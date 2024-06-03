Broadstone launches insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division

Independent consultancy Broadstone has launched a standalone insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division to sit alongside its existing Pensions Advisory and Administration and Employee Benefits Consulting units.

The offering will target the life and non-life insurance sectors including Lloyd’s and London market.

The specialists listed the unit will support insurance firms and advisors with actuarial and redress calculations to ensure regulatory compliance.

It will also feature professional and technical support from regulatory capital, reserving and pricing to providing Chief Actuary roles on credit risk, modelling and commercial analytics services for non-life insurers.

Specialisms

Tony Gusmao, CEO of