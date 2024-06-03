Insurance Age

Broadstone launches insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division

launch button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Independent consultancy Broadstone has launched a standalone insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division to sit alongside its existing Pensions Advisory and Administration and Employee Benefits Consulting units.

The offering will target the life and non-life insurance sectors including Lloyd’s and London market.

The specialists listed the unit will support insurance firms and advisors with actuarial and redress calculations to ensure regulatory compliance.

It will also feature professional and technical support from regulatory capital, reserving and pricing to providing Chief Actuary roles on credit risk, modelling and commercial analytics services for non-life insurers.

Specialisms

Tony Gusmao, CEO of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group

James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don’t talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: