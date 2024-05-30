Sompo targets mid-market tech with modular offering

Sompo has launched a modular product for mid-market UK clients aimed at technology and telecoms service providers, plus electronic product manufacturers and assemblers.

The package includes property, casualty, professional indemnity and cyber. Excess PI and cyber can be provided separately. Sompo said all covers are optional and can be customised to each client’s needs.

The provider committed to “clear and concise cover” with limited restrictions and exclusions.

Sompo noted that the policy also offers PI wording inclusive of intellectual property rights, breach of contract wording and worldwide cover on PI and cyber. It also flagged automatic additional insured