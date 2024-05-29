Insurance Age

NSM to buy AllClear owner

travel insurance
NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.

Synova took a majority stake in travel insurance specialist AllClear in January 2018, when the firm had £30m of gross written premium, and appointed Chris Rolland as CEO.

AllClear snapped up InsureandGo from Mapfre Asistencia in September 2021, doubling the size of the UK travel business.

Synova detailed that under its ownership, and Rolland’s leadership, InsurEvo has grown to £150m of GWP with revenue up fivefold to £60m.

InsurEvo employs more than 350 staff across five offices in three countries

