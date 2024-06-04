Insurance Age

The stats: Fleet racing ahead at record rate

fleet vehicles
The latest statistics from Acturis have shown the fleet market bucking the trend on premium increases. Whereas almost all other lines have seen hardening falling away, fleet has surged on, up by 7.9% – the highest quarterly rise on record.

The year-on-year increases in the first quarter of 2024 have followed fleet tracking upwards since Q3 2022 at ever faster rates (see graph, below).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,"script","infogram-async","https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js"

