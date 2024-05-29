Ansvar launches care and welfare insurance policy

Ansvar Insurance has launched a care and welfare insurance policy with customisable cover options.

The insurer, part of Benefact Group, said the product was tailored specifically for care homes, organisations offering wraparound childcare solutions, and providers of care-related services.

Providers can select the sections of cover most relevant to their organisation’s operations.

The list includes public and products liability (including treatment malpractice), personal accidents, property damage (including property belonging to residents and visitors), equipment breakdown and business