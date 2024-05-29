Ansvar launches care and welfare insurance policy
Ansvar Insurance has launched a care and welfare insurance policy with customisable cover options.
The insurer, part of Benefact Group, said the product was tailored specifically for care homes, organisations offering wraparound childcare solutions, and providers of care-related services.
Providers can select the sections of cover most relevant to their organisation’s operations.
The list includes public and products liability (including treatment malpractice), personal accidents, property damage (including property belonging to residents and visitors), equipment breakdown and business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
NSM to buy AllClear owner
NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.
Aviva confirms Karen Dayal as commercial lines CUO
Aviva has named Karen Dayal as chief underwriting officer for commercial lines, reporting to UK and Ireland GI CEO, Jason Storah.
SRG drives into motorsport with Allianz hire
Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, is on the starting grid for the launch of a specialist motorsport underwriting offering, and has added a new leader.
Beaven promoted to group MD at Academy, Mountifield joins as COO
Academy Insurance has promoted Richard Beaven to the newly created role of group managing director with Nick Mountifield joining from PIB as group chief operating officer to succeed him.
Ripe targets three new products this year – CEO Williams
Insurtech broker Ripe is looking to launch another three products this year, possibly four if one can “squeeze it through the door” at the end, according to CEO Paul Williams.
Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat
Ninety percent of people who have heard of online insurance fraud are unaware of the term ‘ghost broking’, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Ex-broker Bartleet seeking election as MP wants industry recognised for its value
The former CEO and owner of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers, Tom Bartleet, see similarities between politics and broking, as he runs for the Liberal Democrats in the upcoming election.
Ecclesiastical aims to help brokers with Independent Schools Risk Barometer
Ecclesiastical has launched The Independent Schools Risk Barometer 2024 to help brokers talk to clients in the sector about the biggest risks they face.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
- Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future
- Four insurers able to restart selling GAP insurance – FCA
- Allianz UK makes key changes to senior leadership
- Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat