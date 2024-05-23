Biba 2024: Arag UK leaders promise best in class for brokers as integration rolls forward

Arag and Das have exited the state of limbo and can now power forward with the integration of the two businesses, the bosses have told Insurance Age.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference, Arag UK CEO Tony Buss and chief operating officer Tony Coram confirmed that senior management function regulatory approval came through in April.

Though the deal to bring Arag and Das together was struck in July 2023 and completed in January 2024, without the final piece of the jigsaw, the leaders had been in “limbo”, Buss noted.

The first part of this year has been the design phase, rather than taking decisions, Coram concurred: