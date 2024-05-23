Insurance Age

Oxbow Partners forecasts motor market COR of 94% in 2024

car bumper
Oxbow Partners has predicted the UK motor market will return to profit this year with a combined operating ratio of 94% versus a 102% rate in 2023.

The consultants acknowledged that last year’s figure was better than its previous 106% forecast.

The specialists listed this was due in part to a change in accounting standards but mainly driven by record price increases of 25% whereas it had predicted 16% hikes. The rises will also earn through this year.

The 94% motor COR prediction is more optimistic than EY’s outlook. In December EY set out a 100.4% level for the industry.

