Trish White to leave Hiscox
Strategic accounts director Trish White will be leaving Hiscox in October, Insurance Age can reveal.
White joined the insurer as regional manager for commercial in London in 2016. She has gone on to hold a number of roles within Hiscox taking up her current post in 2022.
She previously spent time at Allianz between 2001-2007, and AIG between 2007-2016 where she was latterly business solutions director of EMEA.
Hiscox has announced the appointment of James Stewart-Smith to broker sales director - a newly created role within
