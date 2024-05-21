Insurance Age

Trish White to leave Hiscox

Hiscox office York
Photo: Malcolmxl5/Wikimedia/bit.ly/3l0zfPo
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Strategic accounts director Trish White will be leaving Hiscox in October, Insurance Age can reveal.

White joined the insurer as regional manager for commercial in London in 2016. She has gone on to hold a number of roles within Hiscox taking up her current post in 2022.

She previously spent time at Allianz between 2001-2007, and AIG between 2007-2016 where she was latterly business solutions director of EMEA. 

RelatedHiscox promotes trio from within to reshape broker leadership team 

Hiscox has announced the appointment of James Stewart-Smith to broker sales director - a newly created role within

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: