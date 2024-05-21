Insurance Age

Biba 2024: SSP Broker has eight insurer schemes in pipeline – MD Matthews

Martyn Mathews Managing Director of SSP Broker
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Martyn Matthews, managing director of SSP Broker, said the software house has eight insurer schemes in the pipeline after bringing on three since February.

At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference, Matthews, pictured, explained a key way for SSP to help its customers grow was ensuring that brokers have access to the most amount of schemes where they can write the best business.

“Internally we’ve worked on the process to bring a scheme on, to make it much quicker and more affordable which is both beneficial to the brokers and insurers.”

Start

SSP doesn’t have a specific target of how many insurer schemes it would like to bring on this

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: