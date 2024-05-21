Biba 2024: SSP Broker has eight insurer schemes in pipeline – MD Matthews

Martyn Matthews, managing director of SSP Broker, said the software house has eight insurer schemes in the pipeline after bringing on three since February.

At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference, Matthews, pictured, explained a key way for SSP to help its customers grow was ensuring that brokers have access to the most amount of schemes where they can write the best business.

“Internally we’ve worked on the process to bring a scheme on, to make it much quicker and more affordable which is both beneficial to the brokers and insurers.”

SSP doesn’t have a specific target of how many insurer schemes it would like to bring on this