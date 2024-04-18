Alan Boswell seals deal for taxi and driving school specialist
Alan Boswell Group has bought The Insurance Centre, a Norwich-based insurance broker with expertise in taxi and driving schools insurance.
As part of the acquisition, The Insurance Centre will integrate into Alan Boswell Group’s existing office in Norwich, with all staff transferring across.
Stuart Burgess, managing director of The Insurance Centre, said: “We are excited to join Alan Boswell Group and continue providing our clients with the same level of care and dedication they have come to expect.
"By becoming part of a larger brokerage, we can leverage their extensive resources and expertise to enhance the value we provide to our
