Bspoke sets marker with £5.17m turnover in inaugural accounts

Bspoke Insurance Group has forecast returning to profit after achieving £5.17m of turnover but post-tax losses in its first five months of trading since being formed out of UK General and Precision Partnership.

While the business was incorporated in May 2022 the deal that brought the pair across from Primary Group creating the collection of specialist managing general agents kicked in five months later in October.

The switch, which was backed by Montague and RCapital Partners, makes like-for-like comparisons impossible, however UK General alone had smaller turnover in the years before the sale.

Not unexpected

The first figures for Bspoke, released in a filing at Companies House, covered the shortened

