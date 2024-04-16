Jensten to invest £1m in fledgling brokers through Coversure

Jensten Group will invest up to £1m to help 15 people to start their own brokers this year, with investments made through Coversure.

The new entry route is aimed at brokers with around 10 years of experience that believe they are ready to set up their own firm, but do not have access to the upfront capital needed to leave an employed role to build their own business.

Jensten and Coversure are not the only ones to offer support for brokers. Howard Pepper, Momentum’s founder and managing director, recently told Insurance Age that the network had financially supported a number of partners with acquisitions and recruitment in the