Shire Insurance returns to Ecclesiastical for vet schemes

Veterinary sector specialist broker Shire Insurance has teamed up again with Ecclesiastical on all schemes business after a two-year hiatus.

Shire Insurance previously worked with Ecclesiastical until March 2022 before moving to a new schemes partner as it sought to expand into areas the insurer was not pursuing at the time.

Shire has more than 40 years of experience working with the sector across veterinary practices, including surgery, professional indemnity and employee health and wellbeing schemes. The broker also sources commercial finance for new starts, refinancing, expansion and share purchase, Ecclesiastical detailed.

Honest

Ch