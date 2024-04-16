JMG strikes its biggest deal of 2024 with BQI swoop

JMG Group has bought BQI Insurance and sister company BQI Protection.

The consolidator described the acquisition of BQI Insurance as “a strategic move, strengthening its profile in the construction, fleet and liability insurance sectors and enhancing its client servicing capabilities”.

It will increase the JMG Group team by 46 people and gross written premium by £25m. It also expands the group’s geographical reach, with presence in London, Wellingborough and Perth.

BQI Insurance was established in 2006 by co-founders Andy Brown and Sean Quinn, and was declared the