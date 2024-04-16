JMG strikes its biggest deal of 2024 with BQI swoop
JMG Group has bought BQI Insurance and sister company BQI Protection.
The consolidator described the acquisition of BQI Insurance as “a strategic move, strengthening its profile in the construction, fleet and liability insurance sectors and enhancing its client servicing capabilities”.
It will increase the JMG Group team by 46 people and gross written premium by £25m. It also expands the group’s geographical reach, with presence in London, Wellingborough and Perth.
BQI Insurance was established in 2006 by co-founders Andy Brown and Sean Quinn, and was declared the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Jensten to invest £1m in fledgling brokers through Coversure
Jensten Group will invest up to £1m to help 15 people to start their own brokers this year, with investments made through Coversure.
Shire Insurance returns to Ecclesiastical for vet schemes
Veterinary sector specialist broker Shire Insurance has teamed up again with Ecclesiastical on all schemes business after a two-year hiatus.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
An advocate of not leaving the Biba Conference early and of the benefits of automation, Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems Europe, outlines his thoughts ahead of the upcoming event.
Covéa cuts losses but underwriting deficit grows
Covéa Insurance has posted an £87.3m loss after tax for last year with underwriting losses across commercial, personal and speciality lines.
Cowens appoints Mark Wilson as MD
Midlands-based broker Cowens Group has named Mark Wilson as managing director of its general insurance division.
Allianz hails “milestone” with updated trade credit offering
Allianz Trade UK has refreshed its trade credit insurance product suite.
Biba launches electric car scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Novo Insurance have launched a motor insurance scheme tailored for electric cars in the UK market.
Recorder to unveil commercial platform for brokers at Biba Conference
Insurtech Recorder will roll out its SME focused software platform at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester next month with a promise to offer a free version exclusively to attendees.
Most read
- In Depth: Managing cyber risk in an ever-changing security landscape
- RSA confirms trading structure ahead of NIG integration
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- In Depth: New dimensions in cyber risk
- Ardonagh buys SIB Insurance, boosting presence in North West
- Covéa cuts losses but underwriting deficit grows