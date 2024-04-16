Insurance Age

JMG strikes its biggest deal of 2024 with BQI swoop

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group
Nick Houghton, JMG Group
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

JMG Group has bought BQI Insurance and sister company BQI Protection.

The consolidator described the acquisition of BQI Insurance as “a strategic move, strengthening its profile in the construction, fleet and liability insurance sectors and enhancing its client servicing capabilities”.

It will increase the JMG Group team by 46 people and gross written premium by £25m. It also expands the group’s geographical reach, with presence in London, Wellingborough and Perth.

BQI Insurance was established in 2006 by co-founders Andy Brown and Sean Quinn, and was declared the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: