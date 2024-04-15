Cowens appoints Mark Wilson as MD

Midlands-based broker Cowens Group has named Mark Wilson as managing director of its general insurance division.

Wilson, pictured, has over 35 years of experience and has been part of Cowens for over 12 years. Group CEO Paul Chaplin is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business to concentrate on his clients and the strategic focus of the group which employs over 70 people and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Wilson was appointed to the board of directors in 2022 along with Karl Sutcliffe and Declan Shaw.

