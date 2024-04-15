Rokstone acquires box at Lloyd’s

Managing general agent Rokstone has taken box 355 located on gallery three at Lloyd’s, in a three-year deal.

The MGA, part of the Aventum Group, went live with trading today operated by underwriting teams across its property, marine, aviation, contingency, construction, and energy portfolios.

According to the MGA, its presence in Lloyd’s will widen its distribution across multiple lines of specialty business and make it easier to connect with brokers face-to-face.

In the last 12 months, Rokstone has grown to $1.2bn (£960m).

Direct

James Potter, CEO of Rokstone, said: “We’re excited to take our place on the