Sporting Sponsor: Spring Insure Guernsey and rugby on the island

Insurance Age caught up with Nigel Brand, CEO of Spring Insure Guernsey, to find out more about the MGA’s sponsorship of rugby on the island.

Spring Insure’s sponsorship includes the prestigious bi-annual Siam Cup – the second oldest rugby Cup competition in the world.

The MGA has been involved in supporting the Guernsey Raiders, presently in the National League 2, since 2018, across both the men’s and women’s teams, and more recently the St Jacques Vikings in Counties 2 Hampshire (promoted to Counties 1 Hampshire on 6th April 2024).

Spring Insure’s branding appears on all the Raiders and Vikings team shirts, with sponsorship ongoing