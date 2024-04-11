Biba responds to FCA’s travel insurance signposting review

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s post implementation review of travel insurance signposting.

The review covered the requirements introduced in April 2021 to help consumers with serious pre-existing medical conditions to navigate the travel insurance market better.

In some circumstances, consumers have to be signposted to a recognised directory of specialist firms. Biba has an online travel medical directory which is part of its wider Find Insurance Service.

Specialist cover is often available for people with non-standard insurance needs, but they don’t know where to go.Graeme Trudgill