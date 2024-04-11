Myfirst’s James Noble targets £40m GWP after becoming directly authorised

James Noble, CEO and founder of Myfirst, is targeting £40m gross written premiums in 2024 after the business grew from £1.5m GWP to £19m GWP in three years.

Noble put the growth down to the business focusing on giving advice, guidance and making sure the policy is purchased correctly. He believes young drivers are now focused on insuring themselves correctly with so many varying telematics policies, terms and conditions available.

Myfirst’s inquiry rates have increased significantly year-on-year and he puts this down to the service and experience they are receiving.

Noble told Insurance Age that after a few years of reinvesting its finances back into