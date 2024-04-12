People Moves: 8 – 12 April 2024

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: Vizion, Charles Taylor, London Market Group, Aviva and Lloyd’s

Vizion expands London presence with key hire

Emily Soppet has joined Vizion as commercial account director based in the broker’s City office.

With more than 20 years’ experience in insurance and 17 years in the London market, Soppet has lots of experience in the corporate and financial lines broking world. She joins from Clear Group.

Russell Sessions, Vizion’s managing director, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Emily to the team