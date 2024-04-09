Insurance Age

Novidea adds $30m from HarbourVest Partners in funding round

dollar
Insurance management system provider Novidea has confirmed raising an extra $30m (£23.6m) from HarbourVest Partners, taking its Series C funding round to $80m.

The asset manager has joined Battery Ventures, Cross Creek, Israel Growth Partners, KT Squared, and JAL Ventures as an investor in the insurtech.

Novidea works with over 100 clients – across brokers including Gallagher and Howden, managing general agents, wholesalers and specialty insurers – in 22 countries around the world for its cloud-based platform.

The investment will be used for organic expansion, product innovation and acquisitions, the business confirmed.

Inflection point

Roi Agababa, CEO of

