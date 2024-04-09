Ex-Ecclesiastical leader Adrian Saunders joins Iprism as NED

Managing general agent Iprism has named former commercial director of Ecclesiastical Insurance, Adrian Saunders, as a non-executive director.

Saunders, pictured, who had been with Ecclesiastical for nearly 10 years, left the insurer last month. The provider is currently recruiting for his replacement.

He brings more than 24 years of experience to Iprism, having also held senior roles at Marsh, Zurich Financial Services and Hiscox.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Iprism signed up to be the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s high-value home insurance scheme provider in March.

