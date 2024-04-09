Insurance Age

Ex-Ecclesiastical leader Adrian Saunders joins Iprism as NED

Adrian Saunders
Managing general agent Iprism has named former commercial director of Ecclesiastical Insurance, Adrian Saunders, as a non-executive director.

Saunders, pictured, who had been with Ecclesiastical for nearly 10 years, left the insurer last month. The provider is currently recruiting for his replacement.

He brings more than 24 years of experience to Iprism, having also held senior roles at Marsh, Zurich Financial Services and Hiscox.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Iprism signed up to be the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s high-value home insurance scheme provider in March.

The MGA also got together with Ecclesiastical in

