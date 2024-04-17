Biba Conference 2024 countdown: CFC’s Pat Brice

As we continue our Biba Conference series, Pat Brice, distribution director at CFC, promises socks on its stand, and reflects on the post-pandemic buzz of the event, encouraging first-timers to step back and absorb their surroundings.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

While I’ve been to my fair share of Biba conferences over the years, I don’t think anything can surpass the sheer energy of 2022 when we were able to gather again in person for the first time since the pandemic. The place was jumping – the buzz, the noise, the joy of seeing friends and colleagues again – it was amazing.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

It’s going to