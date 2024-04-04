Open GI swoops for Hug Hub’s Digital Platform
Open GI has bought Hug Hub’s Digital Platform which offers portal capability for insurance brokers and managing general agents.
It will initially be integrated into Open GI’s Mobius platform and subsequently become available across the software house’s other platforms – Core and V.
According to the buyer, the platform gives consumers "a highly personalised and engaging" 24/7 online purchasing journey. It provides a fully self-service option to quote, buy and purchase any kind of insurance product, Open GI added.
