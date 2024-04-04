Insurance Age

FOS confirms levy cut but forecasts more insurance complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has set its levy for 2024/25 at £70m despite anticipating an increase in operating expenditure and caseload.

When the FOS consulted on its budget in December the organisation anticipated £218m of operating expenditure in line with the £228.2m for this financial year.

While the figure has now risen to £251.9m it has decided to maintain the planned cut in the levy which is dropping year-on-year from £109.8m to £70m.

The FOS is also pushing ahead with a reduction in case fees, from £750 to £650.

The expected expenditure rise has been driven by a hike in the caseload. Originally it was forecast to fall from

