Clear spending tops £100m in 2023

Clear spent £102.4m snapping up 10 businesses in the year ended 31 October 2023, the most in its history and around double the year before.

The figures, released in a filing at Companies House for Clear Investments (UK), showed moving into the managing general agents market made up the majority of the cost.

The firm entered the MGA space taking a 50% stake in Thomond Underwriting, based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, in June 2023 for an outlay of £4.8m.

It added One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke the same month for £14.5m and completed the push with Profile Risk Solutions the following month. This final deal, for