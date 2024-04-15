Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Pen Underwriting’s Nick Wright

With one month to go before the Biba Conference 2024, Nick Wright, chief development officer at Pen Underwriting, kicks off our preview series.

Wright teases a Banksy-themed stand, explains why comfortable footwear (over style) is so important and what his MGA and M People have in common.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

I have two. Seeing snooker legend Steve Davis, aka “the nugget”, take on a stream of Biba delegates at the CII’s pool table. He must have played hundreds of matches over the two days. Fair play to the man – and a memorable way of helping the institute promote professionalism. A dedication to