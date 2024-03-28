TBIG ups stake in PHP Insurance to 80%
The Broker Investment Group has increased its investment in Macclesfield-based chartered insurance broker PHP Insurance to 80%.
Directors Jullian Shawcross and Andy Tyrell have kept a shareholding in the £5.5m commercial gross written premium business.
The pair will continue in their current roles running the business day-to-day post the deal.
PHP, which bought Bradshaw Bennett in 2019 and rebranded from Peter Hattersley & Partners in 2022, is now seeking more acquisitions in the North West region, having come further under the TBIG umbrella.
The investment is TBIG’s fifth deal of 2024.Potential
Dave Clapp, CEO of TBIG said
