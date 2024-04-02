Beazley Digital’s Fantozzi: SMEs need to be alert to cloud-based cyber exposure

Small businesses face a growing threat of cyber-attacks as they move more services to the cloud, according to Ian Fantozzi, CEO of Beazley Digital.

He noted that small businesses are using more technology than they may have done previously, leading to the added areas of exposure.

“Today, more often than not, people are working from home and that tech infrastructure is on the cloud. A business has gone from being a physical business to more of a virtual one, still generating revenue and doing all the things it did 10 years previously, and that increases the [opportunities] for cyber criminals,” Fantozzi said.

Research by Aviva, revealed in