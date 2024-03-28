Insurance Age

GIC completes Miller deal

James Hands, CEO, Miller
James Hands, Miller
Institutional investor GIC has completed the takeover of Miller, buying out previous co-investor private equity house Cinven.

The pair bought the broker from WTW in 2021. The latest transaction was first revealed in December 2023, and sees Singapore wealth fund GIC become Miller’s majority shareholder.

In 2023, Miller grew revenue by 26% to a record £240m, while placing around $4bn (£3.2bn) of gross written premium.

Its headcount now stands at 900 people, across offices in the UK, Europe, Bermuda and Asia.

Focus on the future

The CEO of Miller, James Hands, pictured, said: “The completion of this transaction is the

