People Moves: 25 – 28 March 2024

Featuring: Miller, RSA, FullCircl and Hagerty.

Miller boosts onshore energy team with four hires

Miller has named four appointments from WTW in its onshore energy practice, including Adam Barber-Murray who will lead the team as head of onshore.

Barber-Murray has joined from the competitor where he spent more than a decade and was latterly head of downstream natural resources broking. In his new role he will focus on midstream and downstream oil and gas, petro chemicals, power and renewable risks.

