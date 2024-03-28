Ardonagh boosts adjusted Ebitda by a third to $649.6m
Income at Ardonagh rose 29.1% last year to $1.99bn (£1.59bn) on the back of organic growth and 67 acquisitions.
Adjusted Ebitda was also up, by 33.6%, at $649.6m.
The consolidator has struck a deal to sell retail arm Atlanta to Markerstudy. The transaction, which will see Markerstudy pay £820m with Ardonagh keeping a 23% stake in the new combined entity, was signed off by the Competition and Markets Authority this week.
To have completed an over-subscribed offer of this magnitude is a huge vote of confidence in the company, and an excellent outcome
Ardonagh detailed that stripping out the retail unit, then
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
People Moves: 25 – 28 March 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Lloyd’s reports £10.7bn pre-tax profit for 2023
Lloyd’s swung back into the black in 2023 with £10.7bn of pre-tax profit reversing a red ink loss of £800m the year before.
Ajay Mistry launches insurance broker
Ajay Mistry has launched Mode Insurance to provide flexible cover for self-employed and freelance creatives, as well as small businesses in the creative sector.
Nine ghost broker actions in police counter-fraud Operation Henhouse
Police officers from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department have served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.
Motor MGA KGM adds Ciaran Astin as managing director
Ciaran Astin has joined specialist motor managing general agent KGM as managing director, succeeding interim CEO Paul Kneafsey.
Gracechurch awards inaugural regional underwriting marques to Arch and Allianz
Independent insurance research consultancy Gracechurch has handed Arch and Allianz Commercial accolades as its first UK regional market underwriting service quality marque achievers.
Pool Re treaty modernisation to enable more flexibility for members
Pool Re members and HM Treasury have backed the board’s proposals to transform the government-backed terrorism reinsurer, switching the model of the scheme’s offering in a move the carrier stated would keep it relevant and fit for purpose in the digital age.
New MGA aims to combat broker frustrations with PI
A new managing general agent has launched targeting mid-market SME professional indemnity business.
Most read
- Takeover target Direct Line posts £189m operating loss
- Markerstudy gets CMA greenlight to complete £1.2bn Atlanta deal
- FCA warns insurers, again, on undervaluing total loss motor claims
- Momentum profit soars 60% as revenue also leaps
- Law firm closures due to lack of PI slows down
- Hiscox teams up with poet Cooper Clarke as first ‘(under)writer in residence’