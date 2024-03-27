Insurance Age

Gracechurch awards inaugural regional underwriting marques to Arch and Allianz

Trophy
Independent insurance research consultancy Gracechurch has handed Arch and Allianz Commercial accolades as its first UK regional market underwriting service quality marque achievers.

Gracechurch has been issuing service quality marques in claims since 2017. At the start of the year it recognised Allianz, Chubb and Ecclesiastical for UK regional claims.

According to the consultants, in the latest development Arch and Allianz delivered outstanding performance in the UK regional market throughout 2023.

It explained the pair were strongly recommended by producing and placing brokers, and consistently highly rated for two service-orientated metrics: collaboration and customer focus

