Insurance Age

Pool Re treaty modernisation to enable more flexibility for members

Tom Clementi, CEO, Pool Re
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pool Re members and HM Treasury have backed the board’s proposals to transform the government-backed terrorism reinsurer, switching the model of the scheme’s offering in a move the carrier stated would keep it relevant and fit for purpose in the digital age.

The reinsurance arrangements supplied will change (see box, below) from the current facultative obligatory treaty to an annual aggregate catastrophe excess of loss treaty in April 2025.

Pool Re stressed there would be no changes to the cover it provided and argued the development would allow members more flexibility to underwrite terrorism commercial property damage and business interruption risks in line with its strategic priorities and risk appetite.

According to Pool Re, this would create the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: