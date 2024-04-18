Biba Conference 2024 countdown: iprism’s Brad Harmer

In the latest in our series of Biba previews, Brad Harmer, chief commercial officer at iprism, teases a digital challenge on its stand and why he won’t be missing astronaut Tim Peake’s speech.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

The first year we had a stand and seeing a queue of people wanting to talk to us early on day one, that was a very special moment.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

In true iprism style, our stand (C64) will be welcoming and full of friendly faces ready to talk. We’ll also have a digital game to get the competitive juices flowing, and some great giveaways on offer of