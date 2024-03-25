Ian Lloyd on growing Iprism and delivering for brokers as Biba’s new partner

Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism, has promised brokers consistency and standout service, having signed up to be the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s high-value home insurance scheme provider.

As revealed by Insurance Age at the start of the month, the managing general agent won the arrangement after Biba had been looking for a new partner following the closure of Home & Legacy.

“What shines through is the stability of offering and service we provide,” Lloyd, pictured, told Insurance Age.

“Brokers get prompt turnaround times and we have an underwriting appetite that has been largely unchanged with consistency.”

Private clients

The MGA is arguably best known for its work in the