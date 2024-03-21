Momentum profit soars 50% as revenue also leaps

Momentum Broker Solutions increased profit before tax by 53% to £1.7m last year as it grew revenue to £15.23m from £11.69m in 2022.

The appointed representatives network’s gross written premiums rose to £81m from £62m the year before.

In a filing at Companies House, Howard Pepper, pictured, managing director of Momentum, said: “This is our 13th year of consecutive growth; however, 2023 has been exceptional. Our AR partners have achieved impressive levels of growth and we have attracted a record number of new partners.

“As a result, our top- and bottom-line performance have exceeded expectations.”

