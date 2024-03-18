Insurance leaders stay optimistic on growth, says KPMG

Insurance leaders remain optimistic about growth but trail banking and asset and wealth management bosses who are even more upbeat, according to a survey by KMPG UK.

The consultants found 79% of insurance executives were confident about the coming quarter, an identical level to the start of the year when it polled on expectations for Q1.

The survey, across over 150 leaders in financial services at director level and above, detailed that across the board 88% of respondents were confident when it comes to overall business growth in Q2.

Some 45% of executives felt ‘quite confident’, followed by 43% who cast a ‘very confident’ outlook.

Though the positive outlook