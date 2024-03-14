Axa launches schemes directory

Axa Commercial has launched an online directory to help brokers navigate the niche schemes market.

The directory provides access to partner schemes that offer Axa-underwritten products across a range of non-standard trades and sectors.

The scheme specialists listing is split into six categories – specialty, contractors, liability, motor, property and combined.

Axa detailed that brokers can click on the sections to access information about schemes specific to each area, thereby reducing the time they spend searching for a good fit for their niche.

Gary Head, pictured, Axa Commercial’s