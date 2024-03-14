Insurance Age

Axa launches schemes directory

Gary Head
Axa Commercial has launched an online directory to help brokers navigate the niche schemes market.

The directory provides access to partner schemes that offer Axa-underwritten products across a range of non-standard trades and sectors.

The scheme specialists listing is split into six categories – specialty, contractors, liability, motor, property and combined.

Axa detailed that brokers can click on the sections to access information about schemes specific to each area, thereby reducing the time they spend searching for a good fit for their niche.

Connection

Gary Head, pictured, Axa Commercial’s

