Axa launches schemes directory
Axa Commercial has launched an online directory to help brokers navigate the niche schemes market.
The directory provides access to partner schemes that offer Axa-underwritten products across a range of non-standard trades and sectors.
The scheme specialists listing is split into six categories – specialty, contractors, liability, motor, property and combined.
Axa detailed that brokers can click on the sections to access information about schemes specific to each area, thereby reducing the time they spend searching for a good fit for their niche.
Gary Head, pictured, Axa Commercial’s
