Interview: Henry Topham, Allianz

As Allianz rebrands its digital motor insurance product Flow, Insurance Age caught up with managing director of UK retail Henry Topham to hear about his route into insurance and what benefits brokers get from the provider’s omni-channel approach.

The rebrand for Flow is going live today while LV Broker is scheduled to be rebranded to Allianz in May.

Flow was launched in 2020, initially as a subscription product but has since switched to being an annual policy.

In Topham’s view it is a “great vehicle” to kick off the rebrand.

“We are very excited,” he said. “Allianz is the number one insurance brand in the world. There is an opportunity for us to bring it to the UK personal lines market. It is already well known in commercial lines.”

