Taylor outlines plan to grow Aviva strategic accounts
Michelle Taylor, Aviva strategic accounts director, aims to be responsive and visible for brokers and sees opportunities after the insurer signed up to buy Probitas.
Taylor took up the role, ahead of schedule on 5 December, after Aviva had unveiled new structures for its commercial lines business, consisting of Global Corporate and Specialty and distribution.
While the move reunited her with Dave Martin, managing director for distribution and SME trading, it also brought her back to where she started her career, having worked previously at Commercial Union.
Apart from size and scale, the insurer now has a stronger focus on customers and brokers Taylor noted.
