FCA reveals slight decline in whistleblowing

The Financial Conduct Authority received 249 whistleblowing reports containing 649 allegations in the fourth quarter of last year.

The total for October to December was down slightly from 276 in the same period of 2022.

It was also lower than the 280 received in the third quarter of 2023 and below the 300 in Q2.

Actions

In May 2023 the watchdog unveiled a series of actions to boost whistleblowers’ confidence.

The move followed a survey of 24 whistleblowers who shared information with the watchdog on their experiences.

73%

Percentage of whistleblowers gave their identity with the rest reporting anonymously.

The regulator committed