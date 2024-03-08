Select Committtee slams lack of progress on sexual harassment and bullying

A House of Commons Treasury Select Committee has released its ‘Sexism in the City’ report revealing a lack of progress on sexual harassment and bullying, including serious sexual misconduct in financial services.

While acknowledging “incremental improvements” for women working in financial services on certain metrics, such as the proportion of women holding senior roles, it hit out at no progress being evident in certain areas and the cultural issues that remain.

The Committee’s predecessor launched an inquiry into women in finance in 2017, reporting its findings in June 2018. The follow-up was launched last July to find out how much had changed.

“Disappointingly, the answer appears to be ‘not much’,” it