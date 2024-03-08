Aon buys in administration Humn.ai’s assets and IP

Aon has bought Humn.ai’s technology assets and intellectual property to strengthen its own commercial fleet proposition, months after the insurtech appointed administrators.

Humn.ai was officially launched in December 2021 and had been trialled by a number of fleet managers. Its core product was a cloud based tech platform called RideShur, a data-driven online portal designed to price driver trips in real time, based on their personalised safety score and driving insights.

