IWD 2024: Geo’s Jaime Swindle on coaching and mentoring

For International Women’s Day, Insurance Age discussed with Geo Underwriting leader Jaime Swindle how women should embrace their different approach to their male colleagues.

Swindle, CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Ardonagh-owned Geo Underwriting, made the career decision to join insurance at the “flip of a coin” when she was 17.

Having spent years at insurers, latterly as director of broker e-trade at NIG, she joined Bravo Group in 2020 and became the first female managing director in the Bravo Network.

Don’t worry too much about that imposter syndrome, because actually everybody has it.Jaime Swindle, Geo Underwriting

Swindle switched to Geo Underwriting in December