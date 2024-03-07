Aviva boss Storah commits to consistency and stability for brokers

Jason Storah, CEO of UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, has hailed the insurer’s “really strong” results and promised brokers will benefit from the Probitas deal in 2024 alongside ongoing commitment and stability across commercial and personal lines.

UK general insurance premiums grew 16% to £6.19bn in 2023, with rises in both commercial and personal lines, as the division’s operating profit leapt by 55% to £390m.

Against the backdrop of the challenges last year, the insurer was “really proud” of its results, Storah, pictured, told Insurance Age: “We feel we stack up really, really well.”

Personal lines GWP grew 24% to £2.96bn; of the uplift, 13% was rate with the remainder due to higher volumes.

While competitors are pulling out – Zurich from