Howden buys performing arts broker Hencilla Canworth

Howden has bought Croydon-based Hencilla Canworth GI to boost its sport and entertainment division.

Founded in 1981, the broker has traded under its current brand since 2021 specialising in the performing and creative arts.

The firm has established insurance schemes with organisations in the sector, including the Musicians’ Union and Bectu (Broadcasting Entertainment Communications and Theatre Union).

Deals

The takeover follows a series of deals as Howden looks to be the “preeminent choice” for sport and entertainment clients.

Howden’s global sports and entertainment practice group was launched in