Insurance Age

Howden buys performing arts broker Hencilla Canworth

musical instruments
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Howden has bought Croydon-based Hencilla Canworth GI to boost its sport and entertainment division.

Founded in 1981, the broker has traded under its current brand since 2021 specialising in the performing and creative arts.

The firm has established insurance schemes with organisations in the sector, including the Musicians’ Union and Bectu (Broadcasting Entertainment Communications and Theatre Union).

Deals

The takeover follows a series of deals as Howden looks to be the “preeminent choice” for sport and entertainment clients.

Howden’s global sports and entertainment practice group was launched in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Home insurance prices jump 40% in a year

The average quoted price of home insurance increased by 40.6% in the 12 months to January – the highest annual increase since Consumer Intelligence began tracking prices in 2014.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: