IWD 2024: “Always be authentic to yourself,” says Zurich’s Jacqui Kelly

For International Women’s Day, Insurance Age spoke with Jacqui Kelly, Zurich’s head of sales and distribution to see what the industry can do to help promote women up into more senior roles.

Kelly stepped into the role of head of sales and distribution on an interim basis in July last year, before taking the role full time in October.

Mentoring

She believes that having a truly inclusive environment and mindset across a whole business is “fundamentally important”.

“Coaching and mentoring are so important within our industry. That’s something that if we all collaborate and are truly inclusive on [across the insurance sector] we will bring through the diversity that we need,” noted