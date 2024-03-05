Momentum building with brokers into 2024, says Hiscox leader Musselle

Hiscox is adding 10 specialist regional underwriters to continue its push with brokers having grown the business last year, group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle told Insurance Age.

“We have worked hard over the last couple of years talking to our brokers and focusing on the areas we know will make a real difference to them, like access to decision-makers,” she stated.

According to Musselle, pictured, the insurer is grabbing the opportunity to add talent and is currently recruiting.

“We have 10 additional senior underwriters joining us, adding to the regional and specialist teams to accelerate the growth,” she observed.

The insight came as Hiscox reported a 2.4% increase