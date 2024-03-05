Flood Re becomes first public body to be a Biba partner

Flood Re has become the first public body to join the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

Flood Re is a joint initiative between the government and insurers that aims to make the flood cover element of household insurance policies more affordable.

Biba and the public body have worked together on a range of initiatives, including the launch of the Flood Insurance Directory with the Association of British Insurers two years ago. Recently, Flood Re helped Biba bring information and training about the Build Back Better initiative to brokers through a series of webinars.

